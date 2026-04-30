Province warns residents of polar bear sightings near the community of St. Lewis, Labrador

News April 30th, 2026

The Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is monitoring reports of a polar bear near the community of St. Lewis in Labrador.

Conservation officers with the department are monitoring the area and encouraging residents to take appropriate steps to avoid a polar bear encounter.

Residents should keep pets inside or under close supervision, travel in groups when outdoors if possible, and never approach a fresh kill or carcass.

Be sure to properly store and dispose of garbage to avoid attracting bears into communities where they present a risk to public safety.

Under no circumstances should residents approach a polar bear. While every situation is different, when encountering a polar bear take note of the bear’s behavior.

If the bear does not see you:

Quietly back away and leave the area.

Try to stay downwind of the animal.

Keep an eye on the bear.

Never get between a bear and her cubs.

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Remain calm.

Give the bear space and a route to get away.

Back away but do not run.

If you must speak, do so calmly and firmly.

Avoid direct eye contact with the bear.

Communities along the tip of the Northern Peninsula and south coast of Labrador generally observe polar bears during this time of year. Polar bear sightings in the St. Anthony area should be reported to the Roddickton Forestry Management District Office at 709-457-2300, or the after-hours emergency line at 709-457-7243.

Polar bear sightings in southern Labrador should be reported to the Port Hope Simpson Forest Management Office at 709-960-0400, or the after-hours emergency line at 709-897-7116.