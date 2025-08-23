Province updates status of wildfires

News August 23rd, 2025

Kingston

The Kingston wildfire is still active. Aerial suppression continues Saturday, with helicopters and a bird dog aircraft. Waterbombers are on standby. Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario and British Columbia are on site, assisted by personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces and volunteer fire fighters. Crews will carry out assignments as planned today, aided by thermal scan maps provided by PAL Aerospace. Heavy capacity helicopters continue supporting ground crews and hot spot suppression.



Paddy’s Pond

Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador are on site at Paddy’s Pond actioning hot spots as planned today. The fire is classified as “Under Control,” which means the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure there will be no further spread.

Martin Lake

Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia continue assessing the area for hot spots today, assisted by helicopters and information from thermal scan maps. Detailed boundary mapping estimates the size to be 1633 hectares. The fire is still classified as “Being Held,” which means with the current committed resources and based on prevailing and forecasted conditions, sufficient action has been taken to prevent fire spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries. The crew from British Columbia will transfer to assist on the Kingston fire tomorrow.