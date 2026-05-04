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Province to pay $45 million to church abuse victims

News

The provincial government will now pay millions to help compensate victims of abuse by the Roman Catholic Church, after the Supreme Court approved a settlement late this week. The province will pay out $45.8 million to the victims, as well as an additional $500,000 for counselling services. Lawyers representing some of the more than 200 claimants say this is a significant milestone on the long road to justice for the victims who suffered abuse by the Catholic clergy.

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