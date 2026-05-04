Province to pay $45 million to church abuse victims

News May 4th, 2026

The provincial government will now pay millions to help compensate victims of abuse by the Roman Catholic Church, after the Supreme Court approved a settlement late this week. The province will pay out $45.8 million to the victims, as well as an additional $500,000 for counselling services. Lawyers representing some of the more than 200 claimants say this is a significant milestone on the long road to justice for the victims who suffered abuse by the Catholic clergy.