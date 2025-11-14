Province to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

News November 14th, 2025

The provincial government will mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with a public event at Confederation Building on Friday.

Government Services Minister Mike Goosney will be joined by representatives from MADD Canada, the STAND for Hannah Foundation, the RCMP and the RNC. They’ll speak in honour of those killed or seriously injured in motor vehicle collisions.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. in the East Block lobby. Family members are encouraged to bring framed photos of loved ones to be displayed.