NEWS

News

Province to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

News

The provincial government will mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with a public event at Confederation Building on Friday.

Government Services Minister Mike Goosney will be joined by representatives from MADD Canada, the STAND for Hannah Foundation, the RCMP and the RNC. They’ll speak in honour of those killed or seriously injured in motor vehicle collisions.

The event takes place at 10 a.m. in the East Block lobby. Family members are encouraged to bring framed photos of loved ones to be displayed.

Related Articles

Liberal Party requests recounts in three provincial districts
Read more
NL Health Services provides update on masking requirements at health-care facilities
Read more
Studded tires permitted as of today
Read more
Caribou active on Northern Peninsula roads
Read more
RCMP investigates collision with police vehicle on TCH; seeking assistance from the public
Read more
Six motorists arrested for impaired operation this past weekend
Read more
Back to top