Province provides update on wildfires

News August 22nd, 2025

PAL Aerospace conducted aerial thermal scans of all three wildfire areas overnight to identify areas of concern. This work provides insights into where hot spots might be occurring around houses and communities, and across terrain. Once this data is analyzed, it will assist Incident Management Teams in developing their plans moving forward.

An overview of the three wildfires is as follows:

Kingston

The Kingston Wildfire remains active but has experienced no growth. Crews anticipate another strong day of fire suppression on today. Helicopters have been bucketing on the southeast corner of the fire this morning, and water bombers, helicopters, and a bird dog aircraft are scheduled to follow in providing aerial suppression.

Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and British Columbia will be on site today with personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces and volunteer fire fighters.

Paddy’s Pond

The Paddy’s Pond wildfire is classified as “Under Control,” which means the wildfire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure there will be no further spread. Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador will be on site to action any hot spots that may persist.

Martin Lake

The Martin Lake wildfire remains as “Being Held.” Ground crews from Newfoundland and Labrador and British Columbia will continue digging into hot spots and ground suppression work today, and helicopters will provide bucketing. A portion of the resource road at Miguels Lake, located three kilometres from Route 360 (Bay d’Espoir Highway), is open. Access to cabins beyond Miguel Lake, as well as cabins in the Martin Lake and Rushy Pond areas, remains closed at this time.

“Being Held” means with the current committed resources and based on prevailing and forecasted conditions, sufficient action has been taken to prevent fire spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries.

Update on Forest Operating Permits

Effective immediately, operating permits under the Forestry Act are only suspended in regions where the Fire Hazard Rating is very high or extreme. This is a change from the recent suspension of operating permits in regions where the Fire Hazard Rating is high, very high or extreme. Permit holders are being contacted.