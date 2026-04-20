Province partners with First Light for new Indigenous-led health clinic

News April 20th, 2026

The first-ever Indigenous health clinic is coming to the capital city. The province’s health minister announced a partnership with the First Light Friendship Centre this morning, next to the site of the future clinic.

Health Minister Lela Evans announced her department will provide just over $185,000 in the 2026–27 fiscal year to support non-medical staff. Funding for a primary care physician and several nurse practitioners will come through MCP and the Nurse Practitioner Funding Pilot. Officials say this will help alleviate pressure on the health-care system.

The clinic, located on Quidi Vidi Road in St. John’s, will have the capacity to serve up to 3,000 patients, each rostered to a doctor or nurse practitioner. Officials add the team will work with Indigenous patients to address health gaps that are often overlooked, with a strong focus on preventative care.

The clinic is expected to be up and running by the fall.