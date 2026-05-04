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Province mourning loss of Eg Walters

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The province is mourning the loss of a community leader and fierce advocate today. Eg Walters, who served as the Executive Director of the Community Food Sharing Association, has died. Known as a tireless advocate for food security, Walters led the Community Food Sharing Association through growth and challenges, including a devastating fire that destroyed the warehouse in 2019 and subsequent rebuild.

Under his leadership, the Community Food Sharing Association grew as a central hub where donations and supplies were delivered then redistributed across the province to smaller food banks and other groups.

Eg Walters was 77.

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