Province mourning loss of Eg Walters

News May 4th, 2026

The province is mourning the loss of a community leader and fierce advocate today. Eg Walters, who served as the Executive Director of the Community Food Sharing Association, has died. Known as a tireless advocate for food security, Walters led the Community Food Sharing Association through growth and challenges, including a devastating fire that destroyed the warehouse in 2019 and subsequent rebuild.

Under his leadership, the Community Food Sharing Association grew as a central hub where donations and supplies were delivered then redistributed across the province to smaller food banks and other groups.

Eg Walters was 77.