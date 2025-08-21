Province lifts restriction on off-road vehicles on forested land

News August 21st, 2025

Although the province-wide fire ban remains in effect, the temporary restriction on off-road vehicles has ended.

Those who plan to use off-road vehicles are recommended to make it a habit to consider the conditions of the forested areas around them and avoid travel when conditions are very dry.

All off-road vehicles must be equipped with a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping. Off-road vehicle operators must also carry a fire extinguisher.