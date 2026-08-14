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Province expanding access to fertility services; health minister to address media this morning

Health, News, Politics

An increase to Newfoundland and Labrador’s fertility subsidy is being announced this morning, giving individuals and families more financial help to pursue IVF treatment. The provine is increasing its one-time Fertility Subsidy Program by $9,000.

Eligible individuals and families can now receive up to $29,000 toward fertility treatment.

According to the province, the additional funding is aimed at easing the financial burden associated with IVF.

Health Minister Lela Evans says the increased subsidy will help more people access fertility treatment while the province explores opportunities to provide IVF services.

NTV’s Kyle Brookings is covering the story and will have more this evening.

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