NLMA launches new database to assist doctors

Health, News August 4th, 2026

The Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association has launched a new database that is meant to reduce the time doctors spend on paperwork. The Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program Criteria Database, which was developed in collaboration with Department of Health and Community Services, the province’s Chief Information Officer, and e-Docs NL, will allow prescribers to determine whether a drug is covered by the Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program, if it is subject to limitations, or if it’s interchangeable with other medications.

This new program will also list forms that are needed for special authorization. The NLMA estimates that time could be reduced from five minutes to under one minute.