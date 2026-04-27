Province continues partnership with Hope Air

News, Travel April 27th, 2026

The provincial government and Hope Air have announced they will be continuing their partnership. Hope Air provides non-emergency medical travel support to patients in financial need who must leave their communities in order to access specialized medical care. Continuing this pilot partnership with the national charity will ensure people in this province facing financial and geographical barriers have ongoing access to travel support. Eligible residents can have up to 100 per cent of their travel expenses covered by Hope Air, with no out-of-pocket expense to patients. The provincial government has committed to extending this partnership with Hope Air until March, 2027