Province Celebrates World Fisheries Day

News November 21st, 2025

To mark World Fisheries Day 2025, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is highlighting the vital role the fishing industry has played in supporting the province’s economy and rural communities.

Celebrated annually on November 21, World Fisheries Day recognizes the value of local fisheries and their importance in supporting coastal communities and the global economy. Newfoundland and Labrador is home to thousands of people who contribute to the province’s fishing industry and strengthen our communities through harvesting, research, processing, transporting and developing new technologies to modernize our fishery.

The fishery and storytelling are two important aspects of Newfoundland and Labrador culture and customs. To celebrate these traditions and in recognition of World Fisheries Day, the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture asked kindergarten to grade six students across the province to submit stories about a local, friendly fish harvester. Here are the winners:

2025 World Fisheries Day Creative Contest Winners

Primary Category (Kindergarten to Grade 3) Winner:

Salt Fish and Potatoes – Ms. Sullivan’s Grade 1 Class, St. Augustine’s Elementary, Bell Island

Honourable Mention: Fishing with Poppy – Thomas S, Belanger Memorial School, Doyles

Elementary Category (Grades 4-6) Winner:

The Friendly Fish Harvester – Liam D, Queen of Peace Middle School, Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Honourable Mention: The Story of Big Goldy – Lily T, Holy Trinity Elementary, Torbay