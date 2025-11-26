NEWS

Premier Wakeham in Ottawa to press Carney on Bay du Nord, nation-building priorities

Premier Tony Wakeham is in Ottawa today, meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss issues like nation building projects, federal defence spending and more.

On Tuesday Wakeham delivered his first state-of-the-province address since taking office. He spoke about about oil and gas during his state of the province address. 

During his speech on Tuesday he said during his trip to the nations capital he will advocate for Bay du Nord to be listed as a project of national interest.

