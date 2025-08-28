Premier making two spending announcements in western Labrador today

News, Politics August 28th, 2025

Premier John Hogan will make two spending announcements in western Labrador today.

The first will be at the Wabush Airport at 11:15 a.m. Details will be released on a new Labrador Air Access Program. Hogan will be joined by Minister of Labrador Affairs Lisa Dempster and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Fred Hutton.

Hogan will also make an announcement at the Gateway Labrador Visitor Centre and Exhibit Hall on the Trans-Labrador Highway, beginning at 2:00 p.m. This announcement will pertain to municipal infrastructure funding. Hogan will be joined by MP Philip Earle and the Deputy Mayor of Labrador City, Mitchell Marsh.