Provincial election set for Oct. 14 after Premier John Hogan visits Government House

Premier John Hogan arrived at Government House Monday where he asked Lt. Gov. Joan Marie Aylward to dissolve the House of Assembly and call a provincial election.

The election will take place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The following key dates apply to this election:

Election Day – Tuesday, October 14. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Advance Poll – Tuesday, October 7. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Deadline for Candidate Nominations – Tuesday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Hogan was accompanied on his trip to Government House by his wife Gill and dog Rooney.

