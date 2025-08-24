Preliminary inquiry decision set

Justice, News August 24th, 2025

A St. John’s woman accused of killing a man by running him down with her vehicle last year will find out next month if there’s enough evidence against her to send her case to trial.

The woman, whose name is banned from publication, had her preliminary inquiry this past week at provincial court. She’s charged with second-degree murder, dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

The 37-year-old was allegedly driving a vehicle that struck a man on Golf Avenue in August of last year. The man was taken to hospital and died shortly after. The woman was released from custody shortly after her arrest.

The judge will render the decision on the inquiry on Sept. 4. If the woman does have her case proceed to trial, it would be heard in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court.