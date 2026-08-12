NEWS

News

Power restored in Norris Point and Rocky Harbour after nearly 48 hours

News

Power has been restored to residents of Norris Point and Rocky Harbour after nearly 40 hours without electricity.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says crews completed the work required at the terminal station and restored power to all customers at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The utility says the unplanned outage was caused by a bird strike. Residents in the region have been raising concerns, saying it is an issue that has happened before and believe a more permanent solution is needed.

Norris Point Mayor Sheralyn Rumbolt says she had been working to keep residents’ spirits up throughout the prolonged outage. The town hall was opened to provide power to anyone in need.

Rumbolt says she understands the frustration residents are feeling after being without power for such an extended period.

Hydro thanked customers for their patience and said anyone still experiencing an outage or power-related issue should report it to the utility.

Related Articles

Man faces more arson charges for string of fires in St. John’s area
Read more
NAPE, NDP call on provincial government to protect publicly funded health care after Alberta legislation
Read more
Growing debate over the future of Canada’s public health care system
Read more
47-year-old man dead, another seriously injured after two commercial trucks collide on TCH near Badger
Read more
Police charge man for more fires in St. John’s area
Read more
Back to top