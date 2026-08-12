Power restored in Norris Point and Rocky Harbour after nearly 48 hours

News August 12th, 2026

Power has been restored to residents of Norris Point and Rocky Harbour after nearly 40 hours without electricity.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says crews completed the work required at the terminal station and restored power to all customers at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The utility says the unplanned outage was caused by a bird strike. Residents in the region have been raising concerns, saying it is an issue that has happened before and believe a more permanent solution is needed.

Norris Point Mayor Sheralyn Rumbolt says she had been working to keep residents’ spirits up throughout the prolonged outage. The town hall was opened to provide power to anyone in need.

Rumbolt says she understands the frustration residents are feeling after being without power for such an extended period.

Hydro thanked customers for their patience and said anyone still experiencing an outage or power-related issue should report it to the utility.