Business

Business

Postal workers go on nation-wide strike after Ottawa announces cuts to Canada Post deliveries

Business, Features, News

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has declared nation-wide strike in response to Ottawa’s announcement of cuts to letter delivery on Thursday.

“In response to the government’s attack on our postal service and workers, effective immediately, all CUPW members at Canada Post are on a nation-wide strike,” the union posted on its web site.

Earlier in the day, Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound had announced plans to end door-to-door delivery, lifting a decade-old moratorium on new community mailboxes.

Related Articles

Marble Mountain’s future remains uncertain
Read more
Grand Falls-Windsor business icon Boyd Cohen, founder of Cohen’s Home Furnishings, dies at age 95
Read more
Farmers say weather shaping up for productive season
Read more
Deer Lake marks Airport Workers Day
Read more
New business offers a ‘Taste of Ukraine’
Read more
Power rates will rise 7 per cent on July 1
Read more
Back to top