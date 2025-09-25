Postal workers go on nation-wide strike after Ottawa announces cuts to Canada Post deliveries

Business, Features, News September 25th, 2025

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has declared nation-wide strike in response to Ottawa’s announcement of cuts to letter delivery on Thursday.

“In response to the government’s attack on our postal service and workers, effective immediately, all CUPW members at Canada Post are on a nation-wide strike,” the union posted on its web site.

Earlier in the day, Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound had announced plans to end door-to-door delivery, lifting a decade-old moratorium on new community mailboxes.