Poor driving conditions across the province

News, Traffic November 5th, 2025

Roads across the eastern half of the Island are wet with reduced visibility. Along portions of the central and the west coast, roads are snow-covered with reduced visibility.

In southeastern Labrador, there is some snow and blowing snow, causing poor driving conditions; elsewhere, roads are wet.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today, and there could be cancellations on Thursday and Friday. All provincial ferries are out of service due to severe weather.

Most flights at the St. John’s International Airport are cancelled, and there are also delays in Gander and Deer Lake. It is a good idea to check with your carrier before heading out.