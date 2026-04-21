Police tickets driver for excessive speed on Witless Bay Line

Justice, News April 21st, 2026

A 70-year-old man had his licence suspended roadside after he was caught traveling twice the posted speed limit by RCMP Traffic Services East on Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on April 20, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at speeds up to 108 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone on Route 13 (Witless Bay Line) near Holyrood.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was found to be operating an unregistered vehicle. He was ticketed for both driving an unregistered vehicle and excessive speeding, and his license was suspended.