Police suspends two young drivers, seize vehicles

News October 14th, 2025

Lewisporte RCMP suspended the license of a young driver on Monday after they were observed traveling more than 70 km/h over the speed limit. A second young driver was also handed a licence suspension over the weekend after they were found operating under the influence of alcohol. Both vehicles were seized by police and impounded.

On Oct. 13, just after 5:30 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle traveling 154 km/hour in an 80 km/hour zone on Route 340 near Fairbanks. A traffic stop was conducted and the youth driving the vehicle was ticketed for excessive speeding and had their licence suspended under the Highway Traffic Act.

The previous day, Oct. 12, shortly before 2:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the Main Road area of Lewisporte and noticed a vehicle parked irregularly. A traffic stop was conducted; alcohol was observed inside the vehicle and police administered a roadside breath test on the driver. They did not exceed the criminal threshold for impaired operation, but because they were under 22 years of age, their driver’s licence restrictions do not allow any alcohol in their system while driving. That driver was issued a seven-day license suspension.