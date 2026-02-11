Police seeking public’s help locating stolen vehicle

Justice, News February 11th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft from a gas station in Stephenville during the early morning hours of Feb. 9.

At approximately 4:17 a.m. on Monday, Bay St. George RCMP responded to a break and enter at the Bargain Center gas bar on Carolina Avenue in Stephenville. Video surveillance from the incident shows three masked suspects using an item and their feet to smash the front glass window of the store to gain entry. Once inside the suspects caused further damage and stole product before fleeing the scene.

Bay St. George RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about any of the suspects to contact police. Anyone with video surveillance from the area near the store around the time of the break and enter are also asked to call Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.