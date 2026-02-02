Justice

Justice

Police seeking public assistance identifying suspect in retail theft

Justice, News

Gander RCMP is investigating a theft from the Canadian Tire store on Bennett Drive in Gander, and requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, a male was observed on video surveillance entering the store, selecting various products and leaving the store without paying for the items. The stolen items are valued at approximately $400.

The suspect was wearing a pair of brown work boots, a black jacket, grey sweatpants, eyeglasses and black baseball hat with a white logo. His photo is attached.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the individual responsible is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841.  To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere

The investigation is continuing.

Related Articles

Bay Roberts RCMP investigating vehicle theft in Cupids
Read more
RNC appealing for information from the public following Jan. 16th collision
Read more
RCMP lays charge of assault with a weapon after bear spray incident
Read more
RNC make arrest for kidnapping, criminal harassment
Read more
RCMP Traffic Services East and Highway Enforcement Officers team up at weekend checkpoints
Read more
Conception Bay North residents concerned about increasing crime
Read more
Back to top