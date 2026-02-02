Police seeking public assistance identifying suspect in retail theft

Justice, News February 2nd, 2026

Gander RCMP is investigating a theft from the Canadian Tire store on Bennett Drive in Gander, and requesting assistance from the public to identify a suspect.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, a male was observed on video surveillance entering the store, selecting various products and leaving the store without paying for the items. The stolen items are valued at approximately $400.

The suspect was wearing a pair of brown work boots, a black jacket, grey sweatpants, eyeglasses and black baseball hat with a white logo. His photo is attached.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the individual responsible is asked to contact Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere

The investigation is continuing.