Police seek public’s help after assault on female youth in Southlands wooded area

News August 4th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is investigating an incident that occurred in a wooded area in the Southlands neighbourhood of St. John’s.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. yesterday (Aug. 3), Operational Patrol Services responded to a report of an assault near Southlands Community Centre on Teakwood Drive in St. John’s. Responding officers spoke with a female youth who reported that a person pulled her towards the tree line bordering the community centre. A brief struggle ensued before the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. The youth received minor injuries but did not require medical attention. It is believed the pair were unknown to one another.

Police Dog Services were engaged to assist in the search for the person responsible however, they were not located.

The suspect is described as wearing dark footwear.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the matter and is encouraging anyone who has video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone) in the area between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to review the footage for a person matching the above description and to contact police by calling 709-729-8000.

To provide anonymous information on criminal activity, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.