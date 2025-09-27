Police searching for missing man in St. John’s

News September 27th, 2025

The RNC is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Alexander King of St. John’s.

King was last seen in the Airport Heights area of St. John’s, wearing a grey shirt

(possibly with black dots) and grey pants. he is described as being about five feet eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He also wears glasses and is believed to have been wearing square-framed glasses when he was last seen.

The RNC is concerned for his well-being. If located, please call police and do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.