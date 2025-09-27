NEWS

News

Police searching for missing man in St. John’s

News

The RNC is asking for the public’s help in locating missing person Alexander King of St. John’s.

King was last seen in the Airport Heights area of St. John’s, wearing a grey shirt
(possibly with black dots) and grey pants. he is described as being about five feet eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and a beard. He also wears glasses and is believed to have been wearing square-framed glasses when he was last seen.

The RNC is concerned for his well-being. If located, please call police and do not approach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.

Related Articles

RNC investigating hit-and-run
Read more
Corner Brook launches new service for accessible transit users
Read more
Construction resuming on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive
Read more
Spruce Budworm Control Program taking place this summer
Read more
N.L. man in Qatar describes night of missile attack
Read more
Province adds new payments to Poverty Reduction Plan
Read more
Back to top