Justice, Local News, News November 19th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is searching for Joshua Roberts of Corner Brook.

The RNC received a report from a member of the public yesterday (Nov. 19) around 11 a.m. advising 22-year-old Joshua Roberts was operating a vehicle that they believed to be stolen on Main Street in Corner Brook. Operational Patrol Services responded and located the vehicle minutes later on Humber Road. Officers initiated a traffic safety stop however the driver, who police identified as Roberts, failed to stop and fled in a dangerous manner. Police did not pursue in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was located abandoned on West Street around 11:30 a.m.

Roberts is wanted on the following charges:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Possessing property obtained by crime

Flight from police

And operating a vehicle while prohibited

The RNC is actively seeking any information to assist in locating Roberts who is described to be 5’9” tall and has blue eyes. (Please see attached photo).

The RNC is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 709-637-4100.