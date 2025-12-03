UPDATE: Two missing boys found safe in Conception Bay North

News December 3rd, 2025

Harbour Grace RCMP is pleased to confirm that the two missing youths, a 14-year-old and 8-year-old, reported missing earlier today, have been located and are safe. RCMP thanks the media and the public for their concern and assistance.

Original Story:

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Cameron Rowe and 8-year-old Hunter Lee. RCMP officers and Ground Search and Rescue crews are deploying to the Conception Bay North, as the pair were last seen near Western Bay Line.

Rowe and Lee were last seen on Wednesday December 3, 2025 at approximately 10 a.m. outside a residence in the Western Bay Line area.

The weather conditions have deteriorated since they departed and the two have not yet returned back home.



Police and the families of both boys are very concerned for their safety and well-being and are asking anyone with any information about their current location to contact 911 or Harbour Grace RCMP immediately at 709-596-5014.