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Police search for loose dog in Mount Pearl after resident bitten

Justice, Local News, News

The RNC is advising they received a complaint from a resident of Mount Pearl reporting being bitten by a loose dog in the area of Valleyview Avenue at Park Avenue.

The only description given was a medium size dog, white in colour, possibly with a darker pattern on the fur. The dog was lastseen walking down Valleyview Avenue. Officers searched the area and deployed a drone with negative results in locating the dog.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant in the area and report any potential sightings.

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