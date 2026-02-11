Police responds to single vehicle crash, impaired driver arrested

Justice, News February 11th, 2026

Harbour Grace RCMP charged a 57-year-old Carbonear woman with impaired operation last night after a single vehicle crash in the town.

On Feb. 10, just after 8:30 p.m., police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Powell Drive. Police responded and located a female driver at the scene, uninjured.

The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the detachment where she provided additional breath samples more than twice the legal limit. Her vehicle was seized and impounded.

The 57-year-old driver was later released from custody and is expected to appear in provincial court at a later date to answer to criminal charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% of alcohol.