Police public assistance to identify person involved in theft from North Atlantic

Harbour Grace RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person involved in the theft of gasoline from a North Atlantic in Carbonear on Oct. 10.

At approximately 3:50 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a theft of gas from the North Atlantic Gas Station on Columbus Drive.

A person driving a black Hyundai Accent, license plate JHK 049, was observed on video surveillance pumping gas into their vehicle and departing the gas station without paying.

Anyone with information or dashcam video which may be of assistance is asked to contact the Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014.

