Police make arrest on violent offences

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man in connection with violent offences in Lark Harbour.

On Friday morning, police responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in Lark Harbour. Officers located a female at the residence with non-life threatening physical injuries. It was determined that a male, known to the female, had left the property prior to police arrival.

Following an investigation, a 42-year-old male was arrested nearby. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court on charges of assault causing bodily harm and choking.

