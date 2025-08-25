Police make arrest on violent offences

News August 25th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man in connection with violent offences in Lark Harbour.

On Friday morning, police responded to a report of an assault that had just occurred at a residence in Lark Harbour. Officers located a female at the residence with non-life threatening physical injuries. It was determined that a male, known to the female, had left the property prior to police arrival.

Following an investigation, a 42-year-old male was arrested nearby. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court on charges of assault causing bodily harm and choking.