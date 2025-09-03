UPATE: Dirtbike operator comes forward as police investigate Holyrood hit and run

News September 3rd, 2025

Holyrood RCMP say a dirtbike operator has come forward after in a hit and run collision in Holyrood on Tuesday.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on September 2, 2025, Holyrood RCMP responded to a hit and run collision involving a pedestrian along Northside Road in Holyrood. Initial reports indicate that the off-road dirt bike involved did not stop, and fled from the scene along Northside Road towards Route 60.

The pedestrian has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information related to this hit and run collision is asked to contact Holyrood RCMP at 709-229-3892. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.