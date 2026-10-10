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Police keeping a close eye to traffic this holiday weekend

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The RCMP and RNC will be out in full force this weekend, keeping an eye on traffic.

During the thanksgiving long weekend, police will conduct operation impact which is aimed at promoting safe driving behaviour. Operation impact started on Friday and will conclude on Monday.

During this time the RNC will be conducting checkpoints to look for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. This tear’s theme is Safety is in Your Hands.

Motorists are reminded that everyone has a role in keeping our roads safe.

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