Police investigating fuel thefts from Burin school

Local News, News October 16th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance to identify a suspect, or suspects, in relation to three incidents of theft where gas was siphoned from vehicles in the parking lot of a Burin school. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Some time this week, Burin Peninsula RCMP received two reports involving the overnight theft of fuel from vehicles parked at Donald C. Jamieson Academy on Main Street in Burin. A suspect, or suspects, are believed to have come onto the property and siphoned gas from vehicles parked in the lot. Police believe these thefts occurred overnight on October 14 and October 15, 2026.

During their investigation, officers learned that a similar, unreported theft occurred in the same lot approximately two weeks ago.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP as soon as possible at 709-279-3001.