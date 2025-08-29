Police investigating apparent hit-and-run in downtown St. John’s

News August 29th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating an apparent single-vehicle hit-and-run that occurred in downtown St. John’s on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. police were called to Larkin’s Square, off Hamilton Avenue. Area residents told NTV News that a pickup truck had driven over a lawn and crashed through the backyard fence of a home. This, after traveling the wrong way down the short one-way street. The driver of the truck then reversed and left the scene, getting temporarily stuck in a small ditch a short distance away, and narrowly missing a home.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Police could be seen speaking with area residents, gathering statements and video of the incident.

Video from the scene of an apparent hit-and-run incident in downtown St. John’s

A damaged fence and other debris can be seen following an apparent hit-and-run on Larkin’s Square on Thursday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The driver of a truck apparently got temporarily stuck while fleeing the scene of a crash on Larkin’s Square. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police officers responded to an apparent hit-and-run on Larkin’s Square on Thursday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police officers responded to an apparent hit-and-run on Larkin’s Square on Thursday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police officers responded to an apparent hit-and-run on Larkin’s Square on Thursday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Police officers responded to an apparent hit-and-run on Larkin’s Square on Thursday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)