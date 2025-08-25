Justice

Police investigate shots fired in Aspen Cove

Justice, News

Police are investigating an incident of shots fired on Friday, Aug. 22, in Aspen Cove.

The RCMP received a report at 3:08 p.m. about multiple shots fired at a residence on Main Street. A 24-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were taken into police custody without incident. A firearm was seized at the scene and both men were transported to the Gander RCMP detachment. A search of the area found evidence of damage to property consistent with the discharge of a firearm. No injuries were reported.

The 42-year-old man was later released from custody, unconditionally without charge. The 24-year-old man was eventually released on strict conditions, and is set to appear in Gander Provincial Court on Dec. 2 to answer to a criminal charge of careless use of a firearm.

The investigation is continuing, with additional charges possible.

