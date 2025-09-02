Police investigate damage to car, minor injuries in Pippy Park

Justice, News September 2nd, 2025

Police are investigating a disturbance that happened in Pippy Park this weekend.

On Saturday at about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of Nagles Hill. They found a vehicle that had been damaged. People inside the vehicle had sustained minor physical injuries from broken glass. This incident is believed to have been targeted.

It is believed that two people, described as males dressed in hoodies, left the area in a vehicle immediately after the incident. The RNC is seeking any information that may assist the investigation, including video footage (CCTV, dash camera, cell phone) from the area of Allandale Road and Pippy Park between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.