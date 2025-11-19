Police Identify Vehicle Tied to Criminal Investigation

News November 19th, 2025

Update: Police have located a vehicle linked to an ongoing criminal investigation. At 6:45am Wednesday, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP have confirmed they have located the vehicle in Glover’s Harbour and arrested its occupant without further incident. The investigation is ongoing and residents of the area can expect an increased police presence.



Earlier story: Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP have identified a vehicle that has ties to an ongoing criminal investigation. Police are now searching for a black 2025 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Newfoundland and Labrador license plate CL6694. The vehicle was last seen in the Botwood area. RCMP caution the public not to approach the vehicle or its occupants, but to report it to 911 immediately.