Police find no threat at Atlantic Place following an evacuation earlier today

Local News, News October 6th, 2026

Some people in Atlantic Place ended up out on the street this morning as emergency responders were called to the building for an alleged threat.

People were evacuated from Atlantic Place as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated what they’re calling a threat.

It was circulating on social media earlier today that the threat was related to St. John’s Provincial Court which is located in Atlantic Place.

It was shortly after the lunch hour that police cleared the building and normal activities could resume. The RNC has confirmed to NTV News that the threat was determined to be unfounded.

The investigation is ongoing.