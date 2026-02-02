Justice

Police execute residential search warrant and arrest man for drug and firearms offences

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 63-year-old man last Tuesday after a search of a Stephenville Crossing home resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, a firearm and cash.

On January 27, 2026, police executed a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a residence on Station Road in Stephenville Crossing.

Inside the home police located and seized a large quantity of prescription pills, including opioids, a loaded firearm, cigarettes and a large quantity of cash.

Dennis Critchley, 63, was arrested and charged with:

  • Trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) – 6 counts
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm (Criminal Code)
  • Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (Criminal Code)
  • Careless use or storage of a firearm (Criminal Code) – 3 counts

He was remanded into custody and is expected to make his next appearance on Tuesday.

The investigation continues with additional charges possible.

