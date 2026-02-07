Police execute residential search warrant and arrest man for drug and firearms offences
Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 63-year-old man last Tuesday after a search of a Stephenville Crossing home resulted in the seizure of illicit drugs, a firearm and cash.
On January 27, police executed a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a residence on Station Road in Stephenville Crossing.
Inside the home police located and seized a large quantity of prescription pills, including opioids, a loaded firearm, cigarettes and a large quantity of cash.
Dennis Critchley, 63, was arrested and charged with:
- Trafficking (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) – 6 counts
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (Criminal Code)
- Possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized (Criminal Code)
- Careless use or storage of a firearm (Criminal Code) – 3 counts
He was remanded into custody and is expected to make his next appearance on Tuesday.
The investigation continues with additional charges possible.