Police deploy spike belt to disable stolen vehicle

News October 10th, 2025

Just after 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, the RNC responded to a report of a vehicle theft in progress in the area of Fowlers Road in CBS.

Initially, officers were unable to locate the stolen vehicle. However, officers later located and attempted to stop the vehicle on a road in the west end of St. John’s.

The male driver refused to stop and fled from police. Officers deployed a spike belt, disabling the stolen vehicle. Officers arrested the 24-year-old male driver and a 15-year-old female passenger. The driver was believed to be impaired.

The male driver was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to provide a breath sample, assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, driving while prohibited, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, breach of probation order, and three counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The same male was charged in a similar incident back on September 29th.

Additionally, the female passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a release order.

Both individuals were held for court in the morning.