Police conducts traffic stop in Deer Lake, arrests pair for drug possession

Justice, News February 3rd, 2026

RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested two people on Friday afternoon after a traffic stop near Deer Lake resulted in the seizure of cocaine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 30, at approximately 2:00 p.m. an officer was on patrol near Deer Lake and conducted a traffic stop on Route 430, with assistance from RCMP Traffic Services West.

Police observed an open container of alcohol and a bag of pills inside the car, and the driver and a passenger were placed under arrest. A search of the passenger led to the discovery and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Police also located and seized pills and items consistent with illicit drug activity inside the vehicle.

The passenger, 56-year-old Scott Lavers of Port Saunders, was arrest for possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was released from custody without charges.

Lavers is expected to appear in provincial court in March 2026.

The investigation is continuing, with additional charges possible.