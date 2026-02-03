Justice

Justice

Police conducts traffic stop in Deer Lake, arrests pair for drug possession

Justice, News

RCMP West District General Investigation Section (GIS) arrested two people on Friday afternoon after a traffic stop near Deer Lake resulted in the seizure of cocaine, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

On Jan. 30, at approximately 2:00 p.m. an officer was on patrol near Deer Lake and conducted a traffic stop on Route 430, with assistance from RCMP Traffic Services West.

Police observed an open container of alcohol and a bag of pills inside the car, and the driver and a passenger were placed under arrest. A search of the passenger led to the discovery and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Police also located and seized pills and items consistent with illicit drug activity inside the vehicle.

The passenger, 56-year-old Scott Lavers of Port Saunders, was arrest for possession of a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The driver, a 43-year-old woman, was released from custody without charges. 

Lavers is expected to appear in provincial court in March 2026.

The investigation is continuing, with additional charges possible.

Related Articles

Bay Roberts RCMP investigating vehicle theft in Cupids
Read more
RNC appealing for information from the public following Jan. 16th collision
Read more
RCMP lays charge of assault with a weapon after bear spray incident
Read more
RNC make arrest for kidnapping, criminal harassment
Read more
RCMP Traffic Services East and Highway Enforcement Officers team up at weekend checkpoints
Read more
Conception Bay North residents concerned about increasing crime
Read more
Back to top