Police Chase Ends When Suspect Runs Into Officers Leaving Separate Investigation

At 1:50am on February 10th, RNC patrol services attempted to stop a vehicle on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl, when the driver attempted to speed away. The suspect drove up the road, but was met with multiple police vehicles leaving a separate investigation. With nowhere to go, the 30-year old man stopped the vehicle and was arrested.

He has been charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and breach of court order to not operate a vehicle. He was also ticketed for driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failing to stop at a red light, and failing to notify transfer of ownership of vehicle. His vehicle was seized and he was taken to lockup for a court appearance this morning.

