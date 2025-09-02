Justice

Justice

Police charge two men with weapons offences in St. John’s

Justice, News

The RNC arrested two men following a weapons offence in St. John’s Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons offence at an apartment complex on Brazil Street shortly after 11 a.m. Responding Officers believed there were people inside the building with a firearm. The RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, contained and evacuated the building. Just before 4 p.m., one man was taken into custody and roughly an hour later, a second man was taken into custody. 

As a result of the investigation by the Major Crime Unit, two men, aged 33 and 35, were held to appear in Provincial Court on the following charges:

Justin Wiseman

·         Four counts of pointing a firearm

·         Five counts of assault with a weapon

·         Breach of prohibition order

·         Using a firearm in the commission of a robbery

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Jacob King

·         Five counts of pointing a firearm

·         Five counts of assault with a weapon

·         Three counts of breach of a prohibition order

·         Using a firearm in the commission of a robbery

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

·         Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

The RNC continues to seek any information, or video footage, in relation to this investigation. Anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Protesters demand justice for man killed in attack last week
Read more
Markus Hicks pleads guilty to 54 charges in sexual assault case
Read more
Former teacher, volleyball coach Markus Hicks pleads guilty to sexual violence charges
Read more
Back to top