Police charge two men with weapons offences in St. John’s

The RNC arrested two men following a weapons offence in St. John’s Friday.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons offence at an apartment complex on Brazil Street shortly after 11 a.m. Responding Officers believed there were people inside the building with a firearm. The RNC Tactics and Rescue Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, contained and evacuated the building. Just before 4 p.m., one man was taken into custody and roughly an hour later, a second man was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation by the Major Crime Unit, two men, aged 33 and 35, were held to appear in Provincial Court on the following charges:

Justin Wiseman

· Four counts of pointing a firearm

· Five counts of assault with a weapon

· Breach of prohibition order

· Using a firearm in the commission of a robbery

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Jacob King

· Five counts of pointing a firearm

· Five counts of assault with a weapon

· Three counts of breach of a prohibition order

· Using a firearm in the commission of a robbery

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Two counts of failing to comply with a release order

The RNC continues to seek any information, or video footage, in relation to this investigation. Anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).