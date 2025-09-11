Justice

Police catch driver going 164 km/h, seize vehicle, suspend license

Justice, News

A 47-year-old man is without a car and his licence after he was stopped for excessive speeding by RCMP Traffic Services West Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:20 a.m., an officer with RCMP Traffic Services West observed a vehicle travelling at speeds up to 164 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the Trans-Canada Highway near Gallants.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was ticketed for excessive speeding. His license was suspended, and the vehicle was impounded.

