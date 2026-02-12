Police arrests impaired driver in North West River

Justice, News February 12th, 2026

Sheshatshiu RCMP arrested a 31-year-old woman receiving a report of a possible impaired driver on Wednesday night.

On Feb. 11, shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers in Sheshatshiu were alerted to a possible impaired driver in the area of the North West River bridge. Police quickly located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, a 31-year-old woman, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. She was transported to the RCMP detachment in Happy Valley-Goose Bay where she provided further breath samples above the legal limit.

She was released from custody to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. Her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle she was driving was seized by police