Police arrest man owing over $17K in fines

News September 4th, 2025

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the RNC conducted a traffic stop on Canada Drive in St. John’s.

The 34-year-old male driver was charged with three counts of breaching a release order and breaching a probation order. The accused also had over $17,000 in outstanding fines and was also issued tickets for operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to transfer ownership, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and defective equipment.

The vehicle was seized and impounded, and the accused was taken to the city lockup and held to appear in court.