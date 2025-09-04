NEWS

News

Police arrest man owing over $17K in fines

News

At approximately 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the RNC conducted a traffic stop on Canada Drive in St. John’s.

The 34-year-old male driver was charged with three counts of breaching a release order and breaching a probation order. The accused also had over $17,000 in outstanding fines and was also issued tickets for operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to transfer ownership, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and defective equipment.

The vehicle was seized and impounded, and the accused was taken to the city lockup and held to appear in court.

Man arrested after fleeing from police
Read more
RNC clock driver travelling 165 km/h on Outer Ring Road
Read more
Driver and passengers flee traffic stop
Read more
Back to top