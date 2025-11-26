Justice

Police arrest man for theft, breaching release order

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man on Tuesday morning after a theft from a retail store in Stephenville. Gregory MacPhee now faces charges of theft and failure to comply with his release order.

On Nov. 25, police responded to a theft from a retail store on Main Road in Stephenville. A store employee reported that a man left the store with several unpaid items, and provided a description of the suspect and a surveillance photo.

Police located the suspect at a residence a short time later, and Gregory MacPhee, age 32, was taken into custody. He is expected to appear in provincial court today (November 26) to face charges of:

  • Theft under $5,000 – 2 counts
  • Failure to comply with probation order – 3 counts
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a release order – 3 counts
  • Failure to comply with undertaking – 4 counts
  • Fraudulently obtaining transportation

MacPhee was also arrested over the weekend in relation to a separate theft at a business on Queen Street on Friday. His next court appearance in that matter is scheduled for December 2025.

The investigation is ongoing.

