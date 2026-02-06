Justice

Police arrest man after retail store theft

Gander RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man yesterday after a theft from a retail store.

On Feb. 5, police responded to report of a theft from a retail store on Roe Avenue in Gander. A store employee reported that a man had left the store with an unpaid item and provided a description of the suspect to officers.

Police located and arrested the suspect a short time later. The 55-year-old Port Albert man is expected to appear in provincial court on April 28, 2026, to face a charge of theft under $5,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

